LONDON British housebuilder Persimmon (PSN.L) said it will hit its margin targets earlier than expected and said government schemes to help struggling home buyers were boosting sales.

Persimmon, Britain's largest housebuilder by stock market value, said it expects its underlying operating margin to rise to 15 percent in the first half, compared to 12.1 percent over the same period last year.

It had previously forecast a return to margins of between 15-17 percent by the end of 2014.

The company and its rivals such as Barratt Developments (BDEV.L) have seen their margins improve thanks to a strategy of buying land cheaply during the financial crisis and focusing on building in more affluent areas of London and south-east England where prices have stayed strong.

Persimmon said it completed 5,022 new homes in the first six months of 2013, a 7 percent rise from the same period last year, and that the number of visitors to its sites over the period were 13 percent stronger than the prior year.

It said the government's 'Help to Buy' shared equity scheme had brought "additional momentum" to the traditionally strong spring sales season, and that it had secured 1,124 reservations from the scheme since its March launch.

At the end of June, the value of its forward sales was 920 million pounds, about 19 percent ahead of the prior year. It said its land bank totalled 70,500 plots with building consent, compared to 68,200 at the end of last year.

