FTSE steadies as stronger miners offset weaker oils
LONDON Britain's top share index steadied on Wednesday, underperforming European peers, with a drop in energy stocks on the back of weaker oil prices offsetting a mining sector rally.
LONDON Britain's biggest housebuilder Persimmon (PSN.L) reported a 52 percent surge in first-half pretax profit, benefiting from an improved operating margin as it kept a tight hold on development costs and achieved better margins on newly opened sites.
The York-based company made a pretax profit of 59.7 million pounds in the six months to end June. Broker Panmure had forecast a pretax profit of 48.7 million.
The underlying operating margin improved to 9 percent from 8 percent in the previous year.
Persimmon said it expected the housing market to remain stable but continue to be challenging due to the overall economic situation.
"Our teams across the country remain focussed on the basics of house building in their local markets which I am confident will deliver future success for the group," Chairman Nicholas Wrigley said on Tuesday.
Earlier in August, rival Taylor Wimpey (TW.L) reported a rise in first-half margins and profit, and predicted a stable housing market, despite economic conditions forecast to be tough for the remainder of the year.
Analysts have said a chronic lack of housing would continue to act as a prop to the industry.
Growth in the construction industry was broadly steady in July. Consumer sentiment fell back in July towards the two-year low seen earlier this year, a survey showed.
(Reporting by Matt Scuffham; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)
LONDON One of Britain's biggest builders Redrow said on Wednesday a government policy white paper designed to tackle the growing housing crisis by helping renters and building more homes lacks detail in several areas.
LONDON British employers expect to offer less generous pay deals this year compared with 2016 despite rising inflation, probably putting pressure on consumer spending as the year goes on, a Bank of England survey showed on Wednesday.