LONDON Britain's biggest housebuilder Persimmon (PSN.L) is targeting a rise in operating margin to about 15 percent in the next two years, Chief Executive Mike Farley told Reuters on Tuesday.

Farley added that he expects the company to achieve double-digit operating margin growth next year.

"We'd like to think in the next two years or so we have operating margin back around the 15 percent mark. We're on track with that. We'd like to think we can get into double digit margins next year," he said in an interview.

Persimmon reported a 52 percent surge in first-half pretax profit, benefiting from an improved operating margin as it kept a tight hold on development costs and achieved better margins on newly opened sites.

Operating margin rose to 9 percent from 8 percent the year before.

