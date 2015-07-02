LONDON One of Britain's biggest housebuilders, Persimmon (PSN.L), said its volumes and revenue rose in the first half of the year as consumer sentiment remained resilient even in the run-up to May's general election.

The firm said new volumes rose by 7 percent to 6,855 units in the six months to June 30 despite opinion polls predicting that no party would secure an overall majority in parliament.

National polls, especially when a close or uncertain result is predicted, are often blamed for cooling demand in the housing market but the country's largest builder by volume, Barratt (BDEV.L), also said in May that sales had not slowed.

