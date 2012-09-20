LIMA One person died and four were injured when police clashed with protesters blocking a road leading to top gold miner Barrick's Peruvian mine Pierina, company and police officials said on Thursday.

Protesters were demanding that the mining company provide water infrastructure to towns near the mine, which sits 13,400 feet (4,100 m) high in the Andes, when the clash occurred late on Wednesday.

So far 19 people have died in clashes over natural resources since President Ollanta Humala took office in July, 2011. Peru's human rights agency says there are hundreds of lingering disputes over water, mining, and oil projects in rural Peru.

(Reporting By Terry Wade and Mitra Taj; Editing by Vicki Allen)