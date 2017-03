Peruvian Finance Minister Luis Miguel Castilla speaks to the media at a news conference in Lima June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil

LIMA Peru's Finance Minister Luis Miguel Castilla is resigning and President Ollanta Humala is now considering "other options" to replace him, a government source said on Monday.

Castilla, a former World Bank economist and one of Humala's original cabinet picks, had remained in office after two and a half years and was widely praised by investors.

(Reporting By Marco Aquino, Writing by Mitra Taj; Editing by Chris Reese)