LIMA Peru said police in Lima arrested a man that they suspected of having links to an unnamed "international terrorist organisation" and found traces of explosives in the home where he was captured.

Peruvian anti-terrorism agents were trying to determine the man's identity, nationality and whether he may be carrying out illegal activities in the country, the Interior Ministry said in a statement late published on Tuesday.

Preliminary intelligence operations uncovered evidence of military-grade explosive materials where he was arrested, according to the statement.

The ministry did not say why it suspected the man was linked to an international criminal organisation. It did not immediately respond to requests for additional information.

