Egypt's president leaves Cairo for Washington to meet Trump
CAIRO Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi left Cairo for Washington on Saturday where both sides will seek a renewed relationship after tensions over Sisi's crackdown on opponents.
LIMA Peru's capital city Lima was shaken by an earthquake on Wednesday, causing buildings to tremble but with no immediate reports of injuries or damages, said Reuters witnesses on the scene.
The quake was rated 5.2 by the local Geophysical Institute of Peru.
MANILA The Philippines said on Saturday it was planning to change the name of a stretch of water east of the country in a bid to highlight its sovereignty over the area, which was surveyed recently by a Chinese vessel.