LIMA The chief of Peru's constitutional court on Wednesday objected to President Ollanta Humala's request for the court to delay a ruling that could force the government to finally pay billions of dollars in 40-year-old land reform bonds.

Oscar Urviola, the head of the court, said it was important to resolve the debt controversy to boost investor confidence. The government has resisted paying up since the court told it to do so 12 years ago.

On Tuesday, Humala said in a televised interview that the court should abstain from ruling on "sensitive" cases like the land bonds until Congress names new members to the court in coming weeks.

Lawyers and critics were quick to say Humala was meddling in the proceedings of the autonomous court. Urviola stopped short of calling his comments "interference" but made it clear that the court would not shy away from making controversial rulings.

"With my complete respect for the president, I have to say that the constitutional court does not agree with its proceedings being imposed upon or conditioned by external factors," Urviola said at a news conference. "The constitutional court has been studying the best way for this sentence to be honoured."

Sources close to the court and Humala indicated that a new ruling, which was expected to explicitly tell the executive branch how and when to pay, had been expected as early as Tuesday.

The agricultural bonds were issued as compensation in the 1970s under a land redistribution program started by leftist dictator General Juan Velasco, who sought to take farms from the rich and hand them over to peasants.

But many middle-class planters, banks and even workers were ensnared in the program, which caused Peru's agricultural output to collapse as 5,000 farms were seized between 1969 and 1981.

The constitutional court told the executive branch in a 2001 ruling to pay up. But since then a string of former presidents have balked, worried they lacked enough cash to pay.

Conservative estimates say there are between $1 billion and $3 billion in bonds. Other estimates say the liability is far larger, at between $4.6 billion and $8 billion, or about 4 percent of gross domestic product.

Much hinges on the historical price index used to calculate the value of the bonds and the precise number of bonds outstanding. Detailed records were not kept by the Velasco government.

