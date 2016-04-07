Peru votes on Sunday in a presidential election to replace Ollanta Humala, a former leftist army officer who has governed more moderately than expected but ends a five-year term with low approval ratings and unfulfilled promises to combat inequality.

Keiko Fujimori, the daughter of imprisoned former President Alberto Fujimori, has a long-standing lead in opinion polls, but she is not expected to win the majority of votes needed to avoid a June run-off in the mineral-rich Andean nation.

Competition for runner-up status is fierce as scores of undecided voters waver between the polar opposite visions of Fujimori's closest rivals: Wall Street favourite Pedro Pablo Kuczynski, 77, and 35-year-old left-wing nationalist Veronika Mendoza.

A total of 10 candidates are competing on Sunday, when electronic balloting will be used in some districts for the first time. Casting a vote is mandatory in Peru and presidents are not allowed to run for consecutive terms.

Below are key policies supported by the three leading candidates.

KEIKO FUJIMORI

* A 40-year-old former lawmaker who lost the presidency to Humala in 2011, Fujimori has moderated her right-wing stance and pledged not to repeat the autocratic actions of her father. The elder Fujimori closed Peru's congress in 1992 and was later jailed for corruption and human rights abuse.

* To boost economic growth that has waned in recent years due to falling mineral prices, Fujimori pledged to tap a $7 billion rainy day fund and issue new debt to implement an infrastructure "shock" in a country that remains largely undeveloped beyond its main cities.

* While friendly to business, Fujimori says she would not back rural mining projects unless they have the support of nearby towns. She promises stiff fines for polluting companies.

* Fujimori is tough on crime and wants to build prisons at high altitudes in the Andes to isolate prisoners. She also wants the military to protect government institutions and supports the death penalty in some cases.

PEDRO PABLO KUCZYNSKI

* A former prime minister, Kuczynski is widely backed by Peru's business elite and pledges to cut red tape, seek private partners to roll out new infrastructure projects and raise annual economic growth to 5 percent.

* He also promises to promote investment by following a "sensible centre" and wants to cut sales taxes and give rebates to companies that reinvest their profits.

* Kuczynski says he would terminate mining projects that have failed to advance in the world's No. 3 copper producer and change laws so that communities get a bigger share of mining proceeds.

* The septuagenarian promises to manually eradicate coca plants and squash remaining bands of Shining Path rebels by 2018. He promised to boost police patrols and triple the number of detectives as crime became a greater voter concern.

VERONIKA MENDOZA

* The young leftist congresswoman from Cuzco is portraying herself as the only candidate who represents change. She wants to scrap Peru's 1993 constitution and opposes the Trans Pacific Partnership trade agreement.

* A trained psychologist, Mendoza has criticized the current management of Peru's central bank and wants lower interest rates. She would also halt tax breaks and increase public spending to boost economic growth.

* Mendoza wants Peru to depend less on mining and to stop exporting natural gas to favour domestic use. Peruvian stock and currency markets have weakened on her recent rise in voter intention polls.

* She calls for a "czar" to coordinate measures to uproot crime, raise wages and improve working conditions for police.

