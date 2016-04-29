Peruvian presidential candidate Keiko Fujimori of the Fuerza Popular (Popular Force) party attends a campaign rally in San Juan de Lurigancho district of Lima, April 25, 2016. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo

LIMA Peru's presidential contender Keiko Fujimori is slightly ahead of her rival Pedro Pablo Kuczynski ahead of the June 5 run-off election, with 42.3 percent support compared with 40.1 percent, a CPI opinion poll showed Friday.

Both conservatives saw their backing slip by about 1 point, with 8.9 percent of respondents undecided and another 8.7 percent planning to cast spoiled ballots, according to the poll published in local newspaper Diario Correo on Friday.

The survey was conducted on April 26-27 and had a 2.3 point margin of error.

Opinion polls by Ipsos and Datum in the past week showed Kuczynski slightly ahead of Fujimori. The two pro-business candidates emerged from a first round election on April 10.

