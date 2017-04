Peru's presidential candidate Keiko Fujimori gives a news conference after Peru's presidential election in Lima, Peru, April 10, 2016. REUTERS/Paco Chuquiure

LIMA Polling firm Ipsos said a full count of its sample ballots showed Keiko Fujimori won 39.6 percent of votes, Pedro Pablo Kuczynski 21.5 percent, and Veronika Mendoza 18.7 percent in Peru's presidential election on Sunday.

The sample count had a margin of error of one percentage point up or down, showing Kuczynski would face Fujimori in a run-off election in June.

At least 50 percent of votes were needed to win outright.

