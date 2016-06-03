Iran confirms missile test, drawing tough response from Trump aide
DUBAI Iran said on Wednesday it had test-fired a new ballistic missile, prompting a tough response from a senior adviser to U.S. President Donald Trump.
LIMA Peruvian presidential candidates Keiko Fujimori and Pedro Pablo Kuczynski are virtually tied ahead of Sunday's election, according to a GFK poll seen by Reuters late on Thursday.
Fujimori won 50.3 percent of valid votes in a mock voting exercise conducted on Wednesday and Thursday, compared to Kuczynski's 49.7 percent. The survey had a 2.3 point margin of error, up or down.
(Reporting by Mitra Taj, Marco Aquino and Teresa Cespedes; Writing by Caroline Stauffer; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)
ATHENS Greece reported mass incursions by Turkish military aircraft on Wednesday, amid tensions over Athens' failure to hand over Turkish soldiers Ankara accuses of involvement in a coup attempt.
PARIS France's Francois Fillon accused his opponents in the government on Wednesday of fomenting a scandal in an attempt to scuttle his presidential campaign, as a new poll showed him no longer favourite to win power.