A combination photo shows Peru's presidential candidates (L-R) Pedro Pablo Kuczynski and Keiko Fujimori attending election rallies in Lima and Huacho, May 3 and June 1, 2016. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

LIMA Peruvian presidential candidates Keiko Fujimori and Pedro Pablo Kuczynski are virtually tied ahead of Sunday's election, according to a GFK poll seen by Reuters late on Thursday.

Fujimori won 50.3 percent of valid votes in a mock voting exercise conducted on Wednesday and Thursday, compared to Kuczynski's 49.7 percent. The survey had a 2.3 point margin of error, up or down.

(Reporting by Mitra Taj, Marco Aquino and Teresa Cespedes; Writing by Caroline Stauffer; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)