A woman carrying her child casts her vote during general elections in the district of Poroy in Cuzco, April 10, 2016. REUTERS/Janine Costa

LIMA Center-right candidate Keiko Fujimori likely won the first round of Peru's presidential election on Sunday and looked set to face either investor favourite Pedro Pablo Kuczynski or leftist Veronika Mendoza in a June 5 run-off, three exit polls showed.

Ipsos gave Fujimori 37.8 percent of valid votes, Kuczynski 20.9 percent, and Mendoza 20.3 percent. GFK had similar results, while CPI gave Kuczynski a slightly better advantage, with 19.7 percent to Mendoza's 18.8 percent.

