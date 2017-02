Peruvian presidential candidate Pedro Pablo Kuczynski waves to followers from his house, in Lima, Peru, June 6, 2016. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo

Journalist wait for the start of a news conference of Peruvian presidential candidate Pedro Pablo Kuczynski in Lima, Peru, June 9, 2016. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

LIMA Peru's electoral office ONPE said on Thursday that Pedro Pablo Kuczynski won 41,438 more votes than Keiko Fujimori in the country's cliffhanger presidential election, though thousands of unclear votes must still be settled by electoral panels.

The results from ONPE gave Kuczynski 50.12 percent of countable votes compared to 49.88 percent for Fujimori. Unclear ballots sent to special electoral panels would likely be settled "soon," the head of ONPE, Mariano Cucho, told a press conference.

(Reporting By Mitra Taj; Editing by Tom Brown)