LIMA Peru's jailed former president, Alberto Fujimori, was hospitalized and in stable condition on Friday after suffering a small stroke, doctors said.

Fujimori, 75, was conscious and talking on Friday afternoon following a stroke in his jail cell in the morning, said Dr Juan Barreto, with the Clinica La Luz in Lima.

"He suffered a very small cerebral infarction," Barreto told reporters. "He is a little bit delicate."

Fujimori started to have problems with blood flow to his brain four days ago, and a magnetic resonance imaging scan confirmed he had a stroke on Friday that impaired movement of his left arm, said Jose Luis Ore, the medical director of the clinic.

"Right now he is stable, out of danger," Ore said on local radio. "He won't be released today and probably not tomorrow."

Fujimori, who has been imprisoned since 2007 on charges of human rights abuses and corruption committed during his 1990-2000 term, often coordinates with members of his political party from his jail cell and criticizes President Ollanta Humala via Twitter and Facebook.

Humala rejected a pardon request from Fujimori last June after concluding he was not suffering from a terminal illness as claimed. Humala has said he could request a pardon again if Fujimori's situation changed.

Fujimori's doctors have said he is suffering from depression and that a cancerous growth on his tongue may reappear.

Fujimori, credited with beating back hyperinflation, was sentenced to 25 years in prison for ordering death squads to carry out two massacres when his government was hunting down presumed leftist insurgents. He was later convicted of corruption and abuse of power.

