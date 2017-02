LIMA A zoo in the Peruvian capital is celebrating the arrival of a lion cub, the first born there in more than 20 years.

Chiclayanita was born at Lima's Legends Park in late June and, six weeks on, is in good health.

"She weighs 4 kg ... She has weekly check-ups so as not to affect the pack," zoo official Roxana Valdivieso said.

Chiclayanita is expected to be the zoo's star attraction.

