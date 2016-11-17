LIMA PeruRail, the company that takes hundreds of thousands of foreign visitors to the ancient Incan ruins of Machu Picchu each year, resumed service on Thursday after protesters agreed to a truce.

Protesters will stop blocking tracks to one of the most popular tourist attractions in South America for at least 10 days, PeruRail said in a statement.

The Peruvian government said in a separate statement it would meet local government officials and protesters to address demands ranging from better rail service, an improved health center and access to Machu Picchu.

A group known as the Unique Front to Defend Machu Picchu began protests in the area earlier this week.

PeruRail said it had started remodelling all its cars on local lines and would buy new engines.

Peru's capital, Lima, is hosting global leaders attending the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit, some 600 km (373 miles) away.

