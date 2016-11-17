U.S. Congress member met with Assad in Syria, discussed peace - CNN
WASHINGTON Democratic U.S. Representative Tulsi Gabbard said on Wednesday she met with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in Syria and discussed the possibility of achieving peace.
LIMA PeruRail, the company that takes hundreds of thousands of foreign visitors to the ancient Incan ruins of Machu Picchu each year, resumed service on Thursday after protesters agreed to a truce.
Protesters will stop blocking tracks to one of the most popular tourist attractions in South America for at least 10 days, PeruRail said in a statement.
The Peruvian government said in a separate statement it would meet local government officials and protesters to address demands ranging from better rail service, an improved health center and access to Machu Picchu.
A group known as the Unique Front to Defend Machu Picchu began protests in the area earlier this week.
PeruRail said it had started remodelling all its cars on local lines and would buy new engines.
Peru's capital, Lima, is hosting global leaders attending the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit, some 600 km (373 miles) away.
BEIJING China may be testing a new, long-range air-to-air missile that could take out early warning aircraft and aerial refuelling aircraft, a state-run newspaper said on Thursday, after pictures of the new missile surfaced online.
PARIS Hardline French Socialist Benoit Hamon was seen as more convincing in a television debate on Wednesday with ex-Prime Minister Manuel Valls ahead of a runoff vote at the weekend to pick the party's presidential candidate, an Elabe poll showed.