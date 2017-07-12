PeruRail suspends train to Machu Picchu due to protests

LIMA (Reuters) - PeruRail, which takes hundreds of thousands of visitors annually to the ancient Incan ruins of Machu Picchu, said on Wednesday it would suspend train service for two days as protests hindered regional transportation.

Teachers in the southern Peruvian region of Cusco are protesting for higher wages.

PeruRail said in a statement that it would reschedule or refund the cost of tickets already purchased. The suspension was scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday.

PeruRail's train service to Machu Picchu was briefly suspended last year due to protests.

President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski has said he is making good on promises to gradually increase teachers' salaries despite an economic slowdown in Peru.