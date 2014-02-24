LIMA Peru's Energy and Mines Minister Jorge Merino is resigning from President Ollanta Humala's government, a government source and another source from the energy sector said on Monday.

Finance Minister Luis Miguel Castilla is also leaving the cabinet, a third government source said earlier on Monday, and Prime Minister Cesar Villanueva announced his own resignation on TV earlier on Monday.

The sources did not specify the reasons for Castilla's and Merino's resignations but the cabinet reshuffle follows a public squabble between Castilla and Villanueva over a bid to raise the minimum wage.

None of the ministers were immediately available for comment on their resignations.

