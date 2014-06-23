Peru's President Ollanta Humala speaks after the signing of agreements at the second day of the 2014 Alianza del Pacifico (Pacific Alliance) political summit in Punta Mita in the Nayarit region, in the West Coast of Mexico, June 20, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

LIMA Peru's President Ollanta Humala will replace his foreign affairs, interior and transportation ministers on Monday, the government said, in a surprise Cabinet shake-up as his popularity sinks to new lows.

The government has not yet announced who the incoming ministers will be, and in a statement only mentioned those three positions as being in flux.

Environment Minister Manuel Pulgar-Vidal will apparently remain in power despite controversy over the relaxing of environmental rules in an economic reform package aimed at countering slowing growth.

Presidents in Peru, who cannot serve two consecutive terms, traditionally reshuffle their cabinets in July and December.

Humala's popularity has steadily retreated since enjoying a brief rebound in February after an international court awarded Peru maritime territory once controlled by Chile.

In June, Humala's approval rating fell to 21 percent - his lowest level so far in his nearly three-year administration, according to an Ipsos poll.

Peruvians surveyed identified crime and government corruption as their top complaints with the Humala administration.

Previous Peruvian presidents have governed with single-digit approval ratings.

Humala, a former left-leaning military officer, has turned to the right since being elected in 2011 on promises to help the poor and protect the environment.

(Reporting by Mitra Taj; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)