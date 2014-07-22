Peru's President Ollanta Humala (L) greets new Prime Minister Rene Cornejo during the swearing-in ceremony of new members of his cabinet at the government palace in Lima Febraury 24, 2014. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

LIMA Peru's President Ollanta Humala said on Tuesday he is replacing his prime minister following an embarrassing political scandal that marks the start of his sixth cabinet and his third year in office.

Labor Minister Ana Jara, widely seen as a close colleague of Humala and the influential first lady, will replace Prime Minister Rene Cornejo, a cabinet spokesperson said.

Humala will officially name the replacement in a swearing-in ceremony late on Tuesday.

It is unclear if there will be other cabinet changes.

The surprise announcement, made public in an emailed statement from the president's office, follows reports in local media that an advisor to Cornejo was allegedly orchestrating a campaign to discredit a political opponent with public money.

Cornejo, whose five months as prime minister were dogged by accusations of impropriety by opposition lawmakers, has denied involvement in the alleged plan and any other wrongdoing.

Humala said on Monday that he would ask anyone involved in the political scandal to resign.

"I feel embarrassed by this situation... we are not going to allow these type of practices in the government," Humala was quoted as saying in state-run news website Andina.

The cabinet reshuffle comes as Humala's popularity has fallen to one of its lowest levels since he assumed power in July of 2011, and might help defuse outrage over the scandal.

Humala, a former left-leaning military officer who has continued orthodox economic policies in power, plans to send Congress a new package of economic reforms to boost sluggish economic growth soon.

Cabinet changes are frequent in Peru, a global minerals exporter, but traditionally take place in December or on July 28, Peru's independence day.

