LIMA Peru's justice minister resigned on Tuesday amid a wave of criticism after the government of President Ollanta Humala dismissed a public prosecutor who had been probing a case linked to the first lady.

Gustavo Adrianzen said in a press conference that Humala had accepted his resignation, after lawmakers threatened to oust him from power with a congressional vote that would have risked embarrassing the government.

Lawmakers across the political divide criticized Humala's government, calling Julia Principe's sacking a politically motivated attack on the independence of public prosecutors.

Principe had been probing the authenticity of notebooks that opposition lawmakers said belonged to first lady Nadine Heredia and contained logs of suspicious payments.

Heredia, the president of Humala's Nationalist Party, has repeatedly denied the notebooks belonged to her and says she has not been involved in any wrongdoing.

Adrianzen defended the decision to fire Principe, a money laundering specialist, after she spoke to the media without permission.

"That's the fundamental reason why the decision was made," Adrianzen said. "Following the law is not a technical detail."

Principe said in a news conference that she believed she was removed because her work had made the government "uncomfortable."

The controversy comes as political support for Humala has continued to wane as the end of his five-year term nears. Presidential elections will be held April 2016.

Humala's approval rating was 14 percent in October, near its lowest ever, according to an Ipsos poll published Sunday.

Presidents in Peru are barred from holding consecutive terms and the ruling party has not yet selected a candidate to run in 2016.

