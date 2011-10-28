LIMA A magnitude 6.9 earthquake struck off the coast of southern Peru on Friday, shaking buildings in the capital Lima, but there were no immediate reports of major damages or injuries.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the temblor, initially reported as a magnitude 7 quake, was centred 31 miles (50 km) south of the coastal city of Ica, near where a devastating magnitude 8 quake killed more than 500 people in 2007.

RPP radio reported that people in cities along the southern coast ran out of their homes and into the streets during the shaking.

But it said damages were limited to a loss of cellphone signals, isolated electricity outages in Ica, and a secondary road that was blocked by debris.

No tsunami warnings were issued for the Pacific coast and business quickly returned to normal in Lima, about 185 miles (300 km) north of Ica.

Shougang Hierro Peru, an iron ore producer that runs the mine closest to the epicentre, said it suffered no damages from the quake.

Southern Copper, a major global mining company, said it was operating normally. Most other major mines in Peru, a leading global metals exporter, are located farther away from the quake zone.

