LIMA Peru's first significant hostage crisis in nearly a decade entered its third day on Wednesday as security forces struggled to rescue up to 38 natural gas workers from the hands of Shining Path rebels.

Government forces were operating in a remote jungle region rife with drug trafficking to rescue the hostages, and there were conflicting reports from police, military, corporate and government sources about how many hostages were being held or if any of them had been freed.

Swedish company Skanska, which services a pipeline that carries gas from Peru's Camisea gas fields, said more than two dozen of its employees were still in custody while Peruvian company Ransa said nine of its workers were missing.

"The information we have is that 29 hostages are still in custody," said Edvard Lind, a Skanska spokesman. "We are working closely together with the authorities and our clients."

High-level police and military sources, however, said the rebels freed most of the hostages on Monday hours after snatching them from a hotel in the jungle town of Kepashiato around the Ene and Apurimac valleys (VRAE) of south-eastern Peru.

Police said eight people were in Shining Path's custody while a military source said seven hostages remained.

"The police are conducting the rescue operations and the armed forces are supporting with helicopters," said another military source, who requested anonymity because he does not have permission to speak with the media.

Prime Minister Oscar Valdes, the only high-level official to have addressed the crisis publicly, said he was not totally sure how many people were being held.

"Look, the information I had before coming here is that nobody has been freed yet, but I will verify this when I get to my office later," he said in Congress on Tuesday night.

In a hand-written note, the rebels have asked for $10 million and dynamite supplies in exchange for freeing the hostages, sources said.

The rebels are holdouts from the Shining Path insurgency that went into Peru's thriving cocaine trade after their Maoist founders were imprisoned in the 1990s.

The kidnapping complicates President Ollanta Humala's efforts to capture remnants of the Shining Path. A military official said the army was closing in on the rebels at the time of Monday's kidnapping.

In February, the government caught Shining Path leader Florindo Eleuterio Flores, the last high-ranking figure from the group's historical core, who goes by the nom de guerre Artemio.

That was a major victory for Humala, who fought the group while in the army in the 1990s. Shining Path launched a war to overthrow the state in 1980 and some 70,000 people were killed in the conflict.

The rebels, who are now too weak to threaten the government, had not carried out a large-scale kidnapping since 2003 when they captured some 60 workers employed by Argentine company Techint who were building the Camisea pipeline.

The kidnapping has had no impact on natural gas supplies. The company TGP runs the Camisea pipeline and its owners include Argentina's Pluspetrol, U.S.-based Hunt Oil, South Korea's SK Energy and Suez-Tractebel.

(Reporting by Caroline Stauffer,; Patricia Velez and Teresa Cespedes; editing by Terry Wade and Mohammad Zargham)