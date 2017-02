Petra Diamonds Ltd (PDL.L) said Finance Director David Abery would step down, effective June 30, to pursue other opportunities.

Jacques Breytenbach will be appointed chief financial officer, the company said.

Petra said Abery, who was finance director for 13 years, will be available on an advisory basis for at least six months.

(Reporting by Mamidipudi Soumithri in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)