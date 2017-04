Petra Diamonds Ltd (PDL.L) said on Thursday it had recovered and sold an exceptional 32.33 carat pink diamond from the Williamson mine in Tanzania for $15 million.

The company, which owns the historic Finsch and Cullinan mines, said it would retain a 10 percent interest in the polished proceeds.

The diamond was bought by Golden Yellow Diamonds on behalf of diamond manufacturer M.A. Anavi Diamond Group, Petra said.

