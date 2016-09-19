Petra Diamonds Ltd said it expected production to rise up to 24.3 percent in 2017 from a year earlier and grow further to hit 5 million carats (mcts) in 2018, a year earlier than expected.

The diamond miner forecast production to rise to 4.4-4.6 mcts in the year ending June 30, 2017 from 3.7 mcts in the corresponding period a year earlier.

Higher volumes at its joint venture with Kimberley Ekapa Mining in South Africa was helping boost total production, the company said.

(Reporting by Pranav Kiran in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)