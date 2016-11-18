The logo of Brazil's state-run Petrobras oil company is seen on a tank in Sao Caetano do Sul, Brazil, September 28, 2016. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker/File Photo

SAO PAULO Brazilian state-controlled oil company Petróleo Brasileiro SA (PETR4.SA) could receive up to 5.5 billion reais ($1.6 billion) back as a result of an ongoing corruption probe, Chief Executive Officer Pedro Parente said on Friday.

Speaking at a news conference in Curitiba, he estimated Petrobras lost roughly 6 billion reais due to a kickback scheme involving major politicians and executives. The company got 204 million reais back on Friday, adding to more than 500 million reais it had already received.

($1 = 3.3898 reais)

(Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Chris Reese)