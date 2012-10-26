A Petrobras gas station is seen at Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro September 24, 2010. REUTERS/Bruno Domingos

RIO DE JANEIRO Brazil's state-led oil company Petrobras (PETR4.SA) said on Friday that third-quarter profit fell as refining unit losses rose, an unexpected result after being granted its first wholesale fuel-price increase in six years in June.

Consolidated net income fell 12 percent to 5.57 billion reais (1.6 billion pounds) in the three months ending September 30 compared with 6.34 billion reais in the third quarter of 2011, Petrobras said in a statement.

The average estimate in a Reuters poll of 16 analysts was for a 20 percent profit increase to 7.60 billion reais.

Petrobras' refining unit lost 5.65 billion reais in the quarter, increasing losses for the year to 17.3 billion reais.

Meanwhile capital spending rose 12 percent to 21.1 billion reais from 18.8 billion a year earlier.

Net sales, or total sales minus sales taxes, rose 15 percent to 71.8 billion reais, narrowly beating the average estimate of 71.1 billion reais.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, or EBITDA, fell 13 percent to 14.36 billion.

EBITDA is a measure of a company's ability to generate profit from operations. The average estimate expected EBITDA to fall 3.29 percent.

(Reporting by Jeb Blount and Leila Coimbra; Editing by Tim Dobbyn and Bob Burgdorfer)