SAO PAULO Petróleo Brasileiro SA, Brazil's state-controlled oil company, produced a total 2.72 million barrels a day of oil and natural gas in September, down from 2.88 million barrels the prior month.

In a statement on Friday, the company commonly known as Petrobras said average output in its Brazilian fields fell 6 percent to 2.53 million barrels last month, while overseas production fell 1.5 percent to 188,000 barrels a day.

