The Petrobras logo is seen in front of the company's headquarters in Sao Paulo April 23, 2015. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

SAO PAULO Brazil's state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA said on Thursday that its financing is sufficient to fund projects in the medium term, despite the downgrade of the company's credit rating by Standard & Poor's.

Petrobras, as the company is known, said its financing contracts are unaffected by the deterioration of the company's credit risk status by ratings agencies.

