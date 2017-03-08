The logo of state-run oil company Petrobras is pictured in the company headquarters in Vitoria, Espirito Santo, Brazil, February 10, 2017. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

SAO PAULO Brazil's stock market regulator CVM has asked state controlled oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA (PETR4.SA) to restate its annual financial statements for 2013, 2014 and 2015 to include the impact of currency rate hedges.

In a securities filing late on Tuesday, Petrobras said the CVM also requested the restatement of financial results from the second and third quarters of 2013, and to the years of 2014, 2015 and 2016 to account for impairments related to certain hedging transactions.

Petrobras said it can appeal against the request which is preliminary and could still be overturned by a CVM panel.

