LONDON Oil services firm Petrofac (PFC.L) said it was on track to post annual profit in line with market expectations and is confident of meeting its longer term growth target, buoyed by the strong pipeline of opportunities it is seeing.

Petrofac, which designs and builds oil and gas infrastructure and also invests alongside producers in oil fields, on Thursday said it expected to post net profit growth of at least 15 percent in 2011.

"We are currently bidding on a number of projects in our core markets, including Iraq, and, as we move into 2012, we see a strong pipeline of bidding opportunities," the company said in a statement.

Petrofac added that the positive outlook across its business and particularly in the unit which co-invests on oil projects, gave it confidence of meeting its goal of more than doubling its 2010 earnings over a five-year period.

The company also announced plans to acquire a 20 percent stake in three oil fields in the British North Sea by selling an 80 percent stake in a floating production facility to British explorer Ithaca Energy (IAE.L) IAE.V, the operator of the licences, to help it develop them.

The deal sees Petrofac re-entering the North Sea as an owner of assets. It formerly held stakes in North Sea fields before spinning them off in 2010 into a separate company which now trades as Enquest (ENQ.L).

Shares in Petrofac closed at 1,332 pence on Wednesday, valuing the company at 4.59 billion pounds.

