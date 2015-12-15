LONDON British oilfield services company Petrofac (PFC.L) said its integrated energy services division, which mainly provides consulting, will post a loss in 2016 as the continued slump in crude oil slows down its business.

Petrofac's engineering and construction business is expected to perform in line with expectations, the company said, with its order book at a record high of $18.5 billion (£12.2 billion) by Nov. 30.

The company said it will restructure its businesses from Jan. 1, 2016 to cut costs and shift its focus to its more profitable businesses.

Petrofac's net debt for the second half of 2015 would be broadly flat, the company said in a trading update ahead of its full-year results on Feb. 24. It stood at $1 billion on June 30.

