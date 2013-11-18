LONDON Energy services group Petrofac Ltd (PFC.L) has warned it expects little or no growth next year, putting in doubt a 2015 target which has been an important focus for investors and sending its shares down more than 15 percent.

A Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S poll of analysts had previously forecast net income growth of about 16 percent for next year from Petrofac, which designs and builds oil and gas infrastructure and also invests alongside oil firms in oil fields.

Onshore contractors in the Middle East such as Petrofac have faced greater competition in recent years from Chinese firms seeking to undercut European and U.S. rivals. Recently oil companies have also been delaying projects as their investors demand a more disciplined investment strategy.

Fellow oil service providers have also struggled this year, with the likes of Saipem (SPMI.MI), Aker Solutions AKSO.OL and Subsea 7 (SUBC.OL) all being struck by project delays and profit warnings.

Petrofac said it still aimed to hit its target of $862 million (535 million pounds) in net income by 2015, but next year's guidance now means the firm needs to see a jump of about a third in that final year.

Petrofac has long highlighted its aim to double 2010 net income by 2015, with investors and analysts regarding it as a key benchmark for the firm's medium term prospects.

"If we slip from that target it won't be by hundreds of millions (of dollars) but by tens of millions," Chief Executive Ayman Asfari told analysts on a call. "This whole trend of capital discipline from the clients generally ... is just getting things to take a little longer."

Its shares were down 240 pence at 1,199p by 1114 GMT, having slumped as low as 1,190p, their lowest in more than four months.

BIG STEP

The forecast income leap in 2015 is expected to come mainly from Petrofac's Integrated Energy Services (IES) division, which takes equity stakes in oil fields, as significant production comes on stream in projects in the North Sea, Malaysia and Tunisia.

The rest of the earnings growth will have to come from more conventional service contracts, the timing of which Chief Financial Officer Tim Weller said was crucial.

"It looks like a very big step up, hence we felt it important to lay out the building blocks," Weller said.

Petrofac said it was on track to deliver modest growth this year, in line with revised guidance given in May.

Next year's revenue will be hit by the rephasing of the Upper Zakum project in Abu Dhabi and the second stage of the Berantai project in Malaysia, the company said.

"It's more of a timing difference than any great fundamental issues regarding our business," Weller said.

Petrofac had revised down its 2013 net income forecast to "modest growth" from "good growth" due to the delayed restart of the In Salah gas plant in Algeria, where it provides engineering services.

The site was closed after an Islamist attack on another Algerian complex, In Amenas, in January.

Asfari said work on the project, run as a partnership between state-owned Sonatrach and western oil companies BP (BP.L) and Statoil (STL.OL), had now resumed but was still well below normal levels due to lingering security concerns.

"We have actually remobilised the site for some activities but not everything ... We're doing work today but probably handling about 40 or 50 percent of activities we would otherwise have handled," Asfari said.

(Editing by Louise Ireland and David Holmes)