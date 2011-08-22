LONDON Oil services firm Petrofac (PFC.L) posted a forecast-beating first-half profit, boosted by its business in Malaysia, and said it was confident demand from national oil firms would continue to fuel future growth.

Petrofac, which designs and builds oil and gas infrastructure and also invests alongside oil firms in oil fields, on Monday posted net profit of $246.3 million (149.4 million pounds) for the first six months of the year, a 6.6 percent rise on the previous year.

This compared to a consensus forecast of $238 million from a company-supplied poll of eight analysts.

Profits in the FTSE 100 company's offshore engineering and operations business soared by over 700 percent reflecting strong activity levels in Malaysia, where it has a contract to develop oil and gas facilities for the country's state oil firm Petronas PETR.UL.

The company said it was on track to double its 2010 earnings by 2015, a goal it announced in June, as it believed a recent contract win in Mexico validated its strategy of building up the part of its business which invests in oil fields to help national oil companies develop their reserves.

"We are increasingly seeing resource holders who don't want to give up the title to reserves but do need expertise to help improve or develop their resources," chief financial officer Keith Roberts said in a conference call with reporters.

"Whether its Malaysia, Petrom ROSNP.BX in Romaina, now Mexico. This is a long term systemic trend," he said, adding that the company also saw future opportunities for that part of the business in Iraq and Turkmenistan.

Shares in Petrofac were up 2.8 percent to 1,200 pence at 9:48 a.m., among the leaders on the blue-chip index .FTSE.

"These positive results follow the potentially transformational production enhancement contract awards in Mexico... which will go some way towards delivering the group earnings growth target," said Evolution analyst Keith Morris.

He added that Petrofac looks undervalued after recent poor share price performance. Shares in the company have fallen almost 20 percent over the last month, broadly in line with recent sell-offs across the oil and gas sector .SXEP.

Petrofac also said it was on course to meet current market forecasts for the full-year and it expected to deliver like-for-like net profit growth of at least 15 percent in 2011.

Numis analyst Sanjeev Bahl said he believed the company could beat that target given the first-half results.

"The stand-out is the offshore and engineering section where they delivered a very strong result," Bahl said.

Petrofac, which is currently building major gas and oil facilities in Turkmenistan, Abu Dhabi and Algeria, also said it planned to pay an interim dividend of 17.40 cents per share, a 26.1 percent jump compared to the same period last year.

(Editing by Neil Maidment and Mike Nesbit)