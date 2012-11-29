Canada's Industry Minister Christian Paradis speaks during Question Period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa November 27, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

OTTAWA Canadian Industry Minister Christian Paradis denied a report on Thursday that he had met a Malaysian minister over the bid by Malaysian state-owned oil company Petronas PETR.UL for Progress Energy Resources Corp (PRQ.TO).

Bloomberg reported on Thursday that a source familiar with the matter said Idris Jala, a minister without portfolio in the cabinet of Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak, had flown to Canada and assured officials including Paradis that Malaysia does not interfere in the day-to-day management of Petronas.

"I didn't meet with him," Paradis told Reuters.

Canada is wrestling with how to deal with state-owned enterprises as it considers both Petronas's C$5.2 billion (3.3 billion pounds) offer and a $15.1 billion (9.4 billion pounds) bid by Chinese state-owned oil firm CNOOC Ltd (0883.HK) for Nexen Inc. NXY.TO

One concern is that companies owned by foreign governments might not operate strictly on a commercial basis.

Canada is widely expected to decide on both deals and on an overall framework for foreign investment by December 10, the deadline for deciding on the CNOOC bid.

