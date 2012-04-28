How do you say deja vu in Greek?
(This Feb 17 story adds dropped letter 's' in first paragraph)
ZURICH Insolvent oil refiner Petroplus PPHN.S cautioned that the swift delisting of its shares may hit a snag if the appeal of an undisclosed shareholder is backed by the Swiss bourse.
"The appeals board of the SIX Swiss Exchange has not yet decided if it will hear the appeal. The last day of trading might be deferred by up to six weeks if the appeal is heard," Petroplus said in a statement late on Friday.
Swiss-based Petroplus, which went into administration in January, began its demise after refining margins - the value of oil products over the cost of the crude from which they are extracted - collapsed.
Petroplus is now planning to sell its refineries in several European countries as part of insolvency proceedings triggered by high debt.
(Reporting By Katharina Bart; Editing by Ed Lane)
LONDON U.S. food company Kraft Heinz Co made a surprise $143 billion (115 billion pounds) offer for Unilever Plc in a bid to build a global consumer goods giant, although it was flatly rejected on Friday by the maker of Lipton tea and Dove soap.
ABU DHABI Gulf Arab states are poised to continue to spend billions of dollars on defence despite low oil prices causing severe budget deficits forcing Gulf States to introduce austerity measures and cut spending.