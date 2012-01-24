LONDON Swiss-based oil refiner Petroplus on Tuesday said it will file for insolvency after shutting five of its six remaining plants over the past year, a move which could cut EU emissions permit demand by more than 4 million units annually.

In an email to customers seen by Reuters, Petroplus said it had halted fuel sales from its UK-based Coryton refinery, the largest in its fleet, after the company defaulted on its $1.75-billion (1.12 billion pounds) debt obligations.

Seven Petroplus refineries covered under the EU Emissions Trading Scheme collectively emitted 4.5 million tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent (CO2e) in 2010, compared to a free allocation of 5.3 million allowances (EUAs), EU data showed.

Under EU rules, installations are entitled to their full annual EUA allocation even if they close at any point in a given year, raising the prospect that the extra permits could hit the oversupplied market as EUA prices hover a euro above their all-time low.

Petroplus' Coryton refinery received 2.2 million free EUAs in 2010 versus emissions of 1.9 million tonnes of CO2e, European Commission data showed.

The company, Europe's largest independent refiner, shuttered three other plants in Belgium, France and Switzerland earlier this month - more than half its total refining capacity - after its lenders restricted access to credit late last year.

"We have worked hard to avoid this outcome, but were ultimately not able to come to an agreement with our lenders to resolve these issues given the very tight and difficult European credit and refining markets," Petroplus CEO Jean-Paul Vettier said in a statement.

"The primary goal of Petroplus' Board of Directors is to ensure that operations are safely shut down and to preserve value for all stakeholders," the company added.

SALE

The allowances could be surrendered rather than sold if the Zug-based firm manages to sell its assets and operations at the mothballed plants restart.

The company has put its French plant up for sale and is considering looking at bids for its refineries in Antwerp, Belgium, and Cressier, Switzerland.

Only the company's 110,000 barrel-per-day Ingolstadt plant in Germany remains open, which emitted 805,300 tonnes of CO2e in 2010 against a quota of 857,000 allowances.

But Petroplus, whose Zurich-listed shares were down 83 percent to 0.25 Swiss francs on Tuesday, may struggle to sell its assets as European refining margins remain low amid healthy capacity.

Analysts note that other, more profitable European refineries currently on the market are failing to attract interest from potential buyers.

Oil major Total is expected to announce soon that it is cancelling the planned sale of its Lyndsey refinery in England due to a failure to attract bids.

CLOSURES

The European carbon market is currently saturated with EUAs, meaning Petroplus' permit surplus would fetch less than expected as permit prices have been pushed to all-time lows.

Petroplus closed its other UK refinery, located in Teesside, in the second quarter of 2009, but it nonetheless received 270,600 free permits in 2010 for its forecast emissions.

A spokeswoman at the UK Department of Energy and Climate Change confirmed that Teesside received no EUAs in 2011, with those permits going instead into a reserve to be auctioned by the government.

She added that the same would likely occur again this year.

