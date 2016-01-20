Britain's biggest pet shop group, Pets at Home (PETSP.L), said trading for the fiscal year remained in line with forecasts as it posted a 7.1 percent rise in third-quarter revenue.

The company, which also offers veterinary care and grooming services for pets, said like-for-like sales rose 2.2 percent in the 12 weeks ended Dec. 31.

Pets at Home has 413 stores across the UK, with 359 veterinary practices and was on track to open 20-25 Pets at Home stores, 5 Barkers, 50-55 vet practices and 55-60 grooming salons during the year.

(Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)