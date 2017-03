LONDON Pets at Home (PETSP.L), Britain's biggest pet food and accessories retailer which listed on the stock market in March, met targets with a 12.4 percent rise in annual earnings on Thursday.

The firm said underlying core earnings for the year to March 27 rose to 110.7 million pounds, in line with previous guidance of 110.2 million pounds or above.

Group sales rose 11.2 percent to 665.4 million pounds.

(Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Kate Holton)