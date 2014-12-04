LONDON Britain's biggest pet shop group Pets at Home (PETSP.L) reported an 11 percent rise in first-half core earnings and announced its first dividend payment after floating on the London Stock Exchange earlier this year.

Underlying earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose to 58.6 million pounds in the first half of its financial year, powered by a 10 percent surge in revenue year on year.

Pets at Home said it would pay an interim dividend of 1.8 pence per share, the first since it floated in March.

The retailer also maintained its full-year target of opening 25 stores, 60 veterinary practices and 50 pet grooming rooms.

