General view of an empty car production building at the PSA-Peugeot Citroen automobile plant in Aulnay-sous-Bois, near Paris, July 4, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

PARIS PSA Peugeot Citroen (PEUP.PA) is to halt car production at its Aulnay-sous-Bois plant near Paris earlier than planned after transferring much of its workforce to other sites.

Assembly of the Citroen C3 subcompact will cease in early November, the French carmaker said on Friday, but some parts of production will continue beyond that date.

Peugeot had initially planned to wind down manufacturing on the site in 2014 as part of a broader restructuring unveiled last July.

A company spokeswoman said that the production line is halting early because half of Aulnay's 2,800 workers have already been transferred to other sites, including nearby Poissy.

"Soon there will not be enough staff left to sustain vehicle assembly," she said.

