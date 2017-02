PARIS French automaker PSA Peugeot Citroen, which has announced 8,000 job cuts and a plant closure as it struggles with mounting losses, is not going to seek aid from the French government, Chief Executive Philippe Varin said on Thursday.

Speaking in an interview with television channel TF1, Varin said the company needs to ensure the future of its plants, not to inject more cash into the business.

(Reporting by Elena Berton and Matthias Blamont; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)