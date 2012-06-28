Visitors stroll through the Peugeot booth on the first media day of the Geneva Auto Show at the Palexpo in Geneva, March 6, 2012. The Geneva Auto Show will take place from March 8 to 18, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

PARIS Struggling French automaker PSA Peugeot Citroen (PEUP.PA) is increasing its full-year savings target and freeing capacity at a factory near Paris in preparation for the closure of its Aulnay plant, union officials said on Thursday during talks with management.

Chief Executive Philippe Varin told workers' representatives that the car maker's target to cut 1 billion euros ($1.25 billion) "will not be enough", senior Force Ouvriere union official Jean-Francois Kondratiuk told Reuters.

New cost-cutting measures are to be presented at works councils in the near future, he said.

Peugeot spokesman Pierre-Olivier Salmon declined to comment.

The automaker is also briefing workers on plans to reduce production of the Peugeot 208 small car at Poissy, west of Paris, by at least one third, Kondriatiuk said. The move is seen as preparing the way for the closure of Peugeot's long-threatened factory in the northern suburb of Aulnay-sous-Bois.

Under the plan, Peugeot will increase 208 production at sites in Mulhouse, eastern France and Trnava, Slovakia. That will allow Poissy to ramp up production of the equivalent Citroen C3 model currently assembled at Aulnay, unions say.

"By reducing the 208 (at Poissy) you can increase output of the C3," said Jean-Pierre Mercier of Peugeot's main CGT union. "All the conditions are now in place for Aulnay's closure to be announced at the end of July."

Peugeot is scheduled to publish its first-half financial results on July 25.

(Reporting by Laurence Frost)