PARIS PSA Peugeot Citroen (PEUP.PA), the struggling French car maker preparing a new round of cuts likely to include a plant closure, said first-half deliveries tumbled 13 percent as Europe's austerity drive hit demand.

Shares in Europe's second-largest automaker fell on Friday after it reported global sales declined to 1.62 million light vehicles in the first six months from 1.86 million in the year-earlier period.

"The Peugeot and Citroen brands' traditionally strong markets, France, Spain and Italy, are in profound crisis," the company said, referring to a plunge in demand in markets where government's are battling to rein in their deficits.

European sales dropped 15 percent, it said.

Paris-based Peugeot is preparing to unveil cuts expected to include thousands of job losses and closure of its Aulnay plant near Paris, in addition to measures announced earlier this year under a 1 billion euro (772 million pounds) savings programme.

Chief Executive Philippe Varin is scheduled to brief staff representatives on the cuts at a works council meeting next week, ahead of the company's first-half results presentation on July 25.

Peugeot shares fell as much as 6.4 percent, leading the 15-member Stoxx Europe autos and parts index lower.

Investors were also unsettled by a report in French weekly La Tribune that the firm was seeking an emergency loan from the government. Peugeot dismissed the report.

"PSA and Philippe Varin deny having asked for a loan from the state," spokesman Pierre-Olivier Salmon said.

The car maker, which last November announced plans to cut 6,000 jobs as its core auto division swung to a full-year loss, also lost ground in Latin America in the first half.

Deliveries there dropped 21 percent to 122,000 cars and delivery vans in a broadly flat market, hurt by an increase in Brazilian vehicle import taxes and delays to the expansion of its Porto Real plant.

Peugeot's sales rose 7.1 percent and 17 percent respectively in China and Russia, where Peugeot is adding production capacity to expand from a low base.

Unlike domestic rival Renault (RENA.PA) and its no-frills Dacia badge, built in Romania and Morocco, Peugeot has so far eschewed low-cost cars for the western European market.

Instead, its strategy for restoring profitability has been to roll out Peugeot crossovers and a range of plusher Citroen cars under the DS line, in a bid to lift pricing and compete with better-performing upmarket brands like Volkswagen and Audi.

The tactic has backfired as Europe's worst auto slump for decades led to massive over-supply and cut-throat discounting, London-based UBS analyst Philippe Houchois said.

"The problem is that Europe is full of nice-looking cars that sell at very low prices," Houchois said.

"Peugeot is in a bit of a time-warp - they still seem to believe that Peugeot can be Volkswagen and Citroen can be Audi."

Nevertheless, recent launches such as the Peugeot 208 small car and midsize Citroen DS5 have given the group ammunition to defend its market positions and expand overseas, brands chief Frederic Saint-Geours maintained.

"In a very tight automotive market environment in Europe, our strategy of moving up-market and globalising our operations is proving to be more relevant than ever," he said.

(Reporting by Laurence Frost Editing Leila Abboud and Mark Potter)