A company logo is seen on a Peugeot car parked in Paris, February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

PARIS PSA Peugeot Citroen (PEUP.PA) and Dongfeng Motor Group (0489.HK) have agreed on the main terms of an alliance backed by a 3-4 billion-euro ($4.1-$5.5 billion) capital injection for the French carmaker, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday.

Peugeot had no immediate comment.

Shares in Peugeot were down 0.43 percent at 1555 GMT, having earlier fallen more than 3 percent.

Peugeot and Dongfeng are in talks to build on their existing Chinese joint venture with cooperation in other markets and a multibillion-euro share issue that would see Dongfeng and the French government acquire stakes in the French carmaker, sources familiar with the matter have said.

According to the FT report, which cited anonymous sources, the two carmakers are planning joint production of small cars for southeast Asian markets, underpinned by a transfer of unspecified technologies.

(Reporting by Natalie Huet; Editing by Laurence Frost)