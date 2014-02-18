PARIS PSA Peugeot Citroen (PEUP.PA) and Dongfeng Motor Group (0489.HK) have signed a memorandum of understanding to proceed with a planned 3 billion euro (2.4 billion pounds) capital tie-up, a source with knowledge of the matter said on Tuesday.

The non-binding deal was signed after Peugeot's board approved the tie-up and a separate sales financing deal with Banco Santander (SAN.MC) earlier in the day, said the source, who declined to be identified ahead of a deal announcement scheduled for Wednesday.

(Reporting by Laurence Frost and Gilles Guillaume; Editing by Andrew Callus)