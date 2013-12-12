PARIS General Motors' (GM) sale of its entire stake in PSA Peugeot Citroen is being priced at between 10 euros and 10.25 euros a share, traders said on Thursday.

This represents a discount of as much as 5.9 percent to Thursday's closing price of 10.625 euros.

Goldman Sachs is acting as bookrunner, the traders said.

Peugeot had no immediate comment.

GM said earlier in a statement that it was selling all 24.84 million shares in Peugeot through a private placement to institutional investors.

(Reporting by Blaise Robinson; Additional reporting by Gilles Guillaume; Editing by James Regan)